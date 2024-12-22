Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

