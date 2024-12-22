Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 8.2% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 58.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

