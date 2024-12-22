Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 656,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.