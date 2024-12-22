Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

