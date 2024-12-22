Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 106.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,942. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,417 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $64.01 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.