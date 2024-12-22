Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

