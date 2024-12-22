MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,001 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.12% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $371,000.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MCH opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Matthews China Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.90.

About Matthews China Active ETF

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.