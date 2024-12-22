San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) were up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 505,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 66,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
