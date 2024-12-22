SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.