Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) traded down 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 105,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 15,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 20.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.