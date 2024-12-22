San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 45.5% – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 505,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 66,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.43.
San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
