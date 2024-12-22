Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $114.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.07.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $115,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

