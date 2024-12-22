Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OSTX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. OS Therapies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSTX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

OS Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.