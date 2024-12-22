Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 12,161 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

