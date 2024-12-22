Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

Shares of QuantaSing Group stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. QuantaSing Group Limited has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.04.

QuantaSing Group Announces Dividend

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

(Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.