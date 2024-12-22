STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Position Decreased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

STM stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

