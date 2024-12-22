XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Safety Shot were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Safety Shot by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Shot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Shot during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Shot by 40.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Shot Price Performance

SHOT stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Safety Shot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

