Virtu Financial LLC Invests $27,000 in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 30.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SKYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
SKYX Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SKYX Platforms stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -2,824.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 353.92% and a negative net margin of 44.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
