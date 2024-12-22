Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 1,349.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $118,814.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,580.84. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,765 shares of company stock worth $1,009,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

