Virtu Financial LLC Invests $29,000 in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Visionary as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visionary Stock Down 6.2 %

GV stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Visionary Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Visionary Profile

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

