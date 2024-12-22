Virtu Financial LLC Invests $29,000 in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Visionary as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Visionary Stock Down 6.2 %
GV stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Visionary Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
