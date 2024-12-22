Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 43,475 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 175.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.