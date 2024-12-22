Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.77. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOTH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

