Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Cognition Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

CGTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Cognition Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.