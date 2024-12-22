Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Cognition Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
CGTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.
Cognition Therapeutics Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
