Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 31,498 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

