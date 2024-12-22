XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 343.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 674,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,830 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 1.23% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 964,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26,072.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,363.93. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $779.99.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

