Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $178.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.69 and a 12 month high of $256.85.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

