Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,164 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 46,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.31.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

