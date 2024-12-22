Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 2,457 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $123.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

