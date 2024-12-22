Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

VHT opened at $253.89 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $244.85 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average of $273.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

