Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 365.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $158,195. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

