Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Camden National from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $632.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Camden National by 18.6% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

