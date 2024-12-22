Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Inogen Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Inogen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 397,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
