Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of INGN opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Inogen has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 397,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

