BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.25. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of BB opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 60.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

