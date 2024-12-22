Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40. Doximity has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Doximity by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

