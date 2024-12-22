Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NYSE FRT opened at $111.92 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

