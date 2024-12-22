MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
NASDAQ MLKN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $31.73.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
