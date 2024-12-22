MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.