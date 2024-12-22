Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Raised to Buy at Argus

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

ATO stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,299,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

