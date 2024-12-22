StockNews.com Downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Sell

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $430.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.