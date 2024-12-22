StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
