StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of ABEO opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

