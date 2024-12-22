Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Trading Up 13.9 %

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Shares of XMTR opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.83. Xometry has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,834.64. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,219 shares of company stock worth $1,178,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.