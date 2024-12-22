Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Lowered to Inline at Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.10% from the company’s previous close.

CABA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

