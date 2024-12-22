Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $190.11

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.23 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,904. This represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,578,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

