CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $90.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

CF stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7,617.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after acquiring an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 68.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

