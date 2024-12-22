Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $190.09

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $181.38 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $115.48 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.