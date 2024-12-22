Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $61.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

