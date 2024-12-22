Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$27.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

About Aecon Group

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$27.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$11.80 and a 1 year high of C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

