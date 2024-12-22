Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Target Price at $102.29

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SWK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $56,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

