Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Critical Review

Volatility & Risk

HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82% Senmiao Technology -77.71% -87.11% -35.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HyreCar and Senmiao Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $39.89 million 0.00 -$25.95 million ($0.81) N/A Senmiao Technology $6.07 million 1.56 -$3.67 million ($0.37) -2.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HyreCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

62.9% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of HyreCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HyreCar beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

