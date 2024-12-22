Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $22.93

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.62.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

