GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $66.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

